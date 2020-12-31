Volkswagen GTI, Is It As Perfect As Perfect Gets?

Imagine you’re browsing a giant museum dedicated to the history of cars. You’ve just crossed into The Great Hall of Hot Hatch fame, and the walkie-talkie tour-guide gestures to an immaculate VW Golf Mk1 GTI perched daintily on a plinth. “Here we have what’s generally agreed to be the world’s first hot hatchback,” she trumpets.

The tour immediately descends into a miniature riot as disgruntled Brits go into bat for the Mini Cooper, and a furious French family chokeslam a Swiss couple for dismissing the Renault 5 Gordini.