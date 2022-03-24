Volkswagen German Assembly Lines To Resume After Parts Arrive From War Torn Ukraine

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it would resume car production at its German EV factories in Dresden and Zwickau from next week, sooner than it had planned.
VW said last month after Russia invaded Ukraine that it would halt production at the factories because of difficulties in getting parts made in Ukraine, especially wire harnesses.
Zwickau is Volkswagen's most important European EV production location. It builds the VW ID3, VW ID4, VW ID5, Audi Q4 etron and Cupra Born full-electric cars.
Read Article