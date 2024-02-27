Volkswagen Gets Serious With The Competition With New Electric ID.4

Built on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle architecture, the ID.4 marries the strengths of a purpose-built EV with performance, packaging and value—features that have marked the brand for decades. New for 2024 The 2024 ID.4 will be available in three trim levels—entry, S and S Plus—with the option of 62 kWh or 82 kWh batteries, as well as rear-wheel- or all-wheel drive. The 2024 ID.4 electric compact SUV gets a major upgrade for its 82 kWh battery models. With a new performance drive unit, the rear-wheel-drive model now produces an impressive 282 horsepower, while the all-wheel-drive model now makes max 335 horsepower. This increase in power helps to boost acceleration and delivers enhanced range. Volkswagen continues to deliver upgraded technology that enhances the drive experience. While 62 kWh ID.4 models continue with the standard 12-inch infotainment display, 82 kWh ID.4 models receive an enhanced 12.9-inch display with backlit sliders, as well a new and more intuitive climate control interface and a revised infotainment menu. Also, the car receives a new shifter position and a revised steering wheel layout.







Comfort and convenience is prioritized further in the 2024 ID.4. S models with the 82 kWh battery include ventilated front-row seats, and S Plus models receive a premium harman/kardonTM audio system with nine speakers, plus a subwoofer, and a 16-channel amplifier. On the outside, wheel upgrades enhance the 2024 offer. ID.4 AWD Pro models feature larger, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and S Plus vehicles upgrade to 21-inch machined alloy wheels. MSRP for the 2024 ID.4 starts at $39,735 for 62 kWh models and $44,875 for 82 kWh models, and destination is $1,425.



MY24 Volkswagen ID.4 models (when released with SK On components) that are placed in service in 2024 will be eligible for the full $7,500 Federal Tax Credit on a purchase by a qualifying purchaser, making the ID.4 not only extremely affordable, but competitive with conventional compact SUVs. MY24 ID.4 qualification is based on current battery supply, but because vehicle qualification in 2024 is dependent on batteries not yet produced, qualification is subject to change. Volkswagen is optimistic that MY24 ID.4 vehicles will qualify during the entirety of 2024, and will provide updates when received. Based on fueleconomy.gov, to date, Volkswagen is the only foreign automaker that has a full battery electric vehicle that is eligible for the full Federal Tax credit, thanks to local assembly and sourcing. Starting in 2024, eligible customers may elect to apply the tax credit as a down payment on the purchase of an eligible EV at point of sale by transferring the credit to participating dealers. Powertrain With the MEB architecture, Volkswagen returned to its roots—the primary electric motor is located at the rear, like the original Beetle. The AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor is positioned above the rear axle, just in front of the centerline of the wheels, and transfers its torque to a single-speed gearbox. It is ideally placed for agile handling and traction, and nearly silent. In fact, it’s so quiet that a synthetic sound is generated up to speeds of about 20 mph to aid pedestrian and cyclist awareness.



One of the main strengths of the permanent magnet synchronous motor is its efficiency—well above 90 percent in almost all driving situations. During the manufacturing process, Volkswagen uses a complex piece of technology known as a hairpin winding: the stator’s coils are made from square copper wires, which after bending, are visually similar to hairpins. This hairpin winding technique enables the wires to be packed more tightly. As result, there is more copper in the stator—power and torque are increased, while cooling is more efficient. The electric drivetrain and other essential components of the ID.4 are produced by the Volkswagen Group Components sites in Kassel and Salzgitter, Germany, while the battery pack is assembled in Chattanooga using cells sourced from SK Innovation in Commerce, Georgia. On 62 kWh-battery models, the base motor puts out 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque that is available instantly. New for 2024, is a performance drive unit for 82 kWh-battery models, which puts out 282 horsepower and 402 lb-ft of torque. The new, efficient drive system, is known within Volkswagen as APP 550. The new motor is the central module of this efficient drive unit. It is the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in a Volkswagen EV model so far. It forms a module that is integrated into the rear axle together with the dual-stage one-speed gearbox and pulse inverter.



The essential elements of the drivetrain are the three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor, the two-stage one-speed gearbox, and the inverter (power and control electronics). The increased power and efficiency of the electric motor in the ID.4 are the result of details such as: a rotor with strong permanent magnets that offer a high thermal load capacity; an improved stator with a large effective number of windings in combination with maximum wire cross-section; a water heat sink for the outside of the stator; and a new, combined oil and water cooling system that also ensures higher thermal stability. The thermal stability is safeguarded by a new inverter generation, and the higher thermal load capacity is an elementary contributing factor to the increased efficiency of the new powertrain. Numerous gearbox components have also been friction-optimized and reinforced, and thus adapted to the high power and torque values. Volkswagen developed the new inverter, including its software, entirely in-house. The module is multi-faceted: for example, it converts the direct current (DC) stored in the battery into the three-phase alternating current (AC) needed by the electric motor. It also controls the complete energy flow between the battery and motor. Any acceleration or recuperation is processed by this electronic brain. During recuperation, the inverter converts the generated alternating current into direct current that is then stored in the battery. It additionally monitors the temperature of the electric motor. This means the inverter—also referred to as the power and control electronics—has an important part in the vehicle’s efficiency. All-wheel-drive models add an asynchronous electric motor on the front axle for a total system output of max 335 hp. Unlike a traditional all-wheel-drive system, there are no mechanical links between the axles. Each motor connects to the wheels through a differential and a single-speed gearbox. The variable all-wheel-drive system offers several benefits over traditional mechanical setups. The rear motor handles standard driving situations, leaving the front motor to engage only as needed, such as when the ID.4 senses wheelspin at any corner. The motors can react faster than any combustion engine—within a few hundredths of a second—so that the driver never notices the changes.



The EPA-estimated range on a full charge is 206 miles for the ID.4 Standard and the ID.4 S, with an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 115 MPGe in city driving; 98 MPGe on the highway; and 107 MPGe in combined city/highway driving. The EPA-estimated range for the ID.4 Pro and Pro S is 291 miles, with an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 122 MPGe in city driving; 104 MPGe in highway driving, and 113 MPGe in combined city/highway driving. The ID.4 AWD Pro and AWD Pro S have an EPA-estimated range of 263 miles, and an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 108 MPGe in city driving; 96 MPGe in highway driving, and 102 MPGe in combined city/highway driving. The ID.4 Standard and ID.4 S offer a 62kWh (gross) battery pack that lowers the price of entry as well. The ID.4 Pro is equipped with an 82kWh (gross) battery pack. Either battery is positioned in the underbody to create a low center of gravity for optimal driving dynamics as well as extremely well-balanced weight distribution. The 82 kWh battery weighs 1,105 pounds; around a fifth of the larger battery’s weight is accounted for by the housing. This is a scalable aluminum construction whose interior framework is made from extruded and pressure-cast profiles. The housing is bolted to the frame, helping to improve bodyshell rigidity. A strong all-round frame made of extruded aluminum sections protects the battery system against damage in the event of an accident, and the battery is also disabled if the vehicle is involved in a serious accident. A replaceable aluminum underbody panel protects the battery against damage from the road. The temperature of the battery modules is controlled using a floor plate with built-in water channels. The thermal management system keeps the battery in the ideal temperature range of around 77 degrees Fahrenheit at all times, benefiting power output, fast DC charging, and the battery service life. The High-Voltage System Limited Warranty provides that the battery will still have at least 70 percent of its original capacity after eight years of operation or 100,000 miles, whichever occurs first. The ID.4 can be charged with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) fast-charging. All ID.4 models are equipped with a CCS (Combined Charging System) socket, which allows for both home and public charging. At a home or public Level 2 charger, the 11 kW onboard charger allows the ID.4 to charge to full in approximately six hours and fifteen minutes for the ID.4s equipped with the 62 kWh battery and eight hours for ID.4s equipped with the 82 kWh battery.











The ID.4 Standard and S offer a 140-kW DC fast-charging rate, while Pro models equipped with the larger 82 kWh battery offer a 175-kW DC fast-charging speed. This allows all ID.4 trims to DC fast charge from 10-80% SOC in around 30 minutes. The 2024 ID.4 Charging Plan includes 500 kWh of charging at Electrify America, redeemable through the Electrify America app, plus three years of Electrify America’s Pass+ membership, saving about 25% on charging compared to Guest and Pass membership base charging rates. Pass+ members can use the app to favorite charging stations, get notified when a charger opens up, start charging and track progress, and pay contact-free. Electrify America is the largest open DC fast charging network with over 900 stations and more than 4,000 chargers in North America. Additionally, it is the first open DC fast charging network to offer Plug&Charge technology to capable vehicles, including the 2024 ID.4. By activating this feature in the Electrify America app, owners will be able to save time when using their included charging plan—just plug in the ID.4 at an Electrify America DC fast charging station and, once the connection is established, it will start charging. When charging a Volkswagen ID.4 on the Electrify America DC Fast-Charging network, the energy delivered to the vehicle is backed by 100% renewable energy. Chassis The ID.4 is designed to be fun to drive: with the large high-voltage battery located between the axles, lowering the center of gravity, the weight distribution is very close to 50:50. In the body, sophisticated solutions help to reduce the weight. The side sills, for example, are made from aluminum and ultra-high-strength steel, which is also good for crash performance. With 3.5 turns lock-to-lock and a stellar curb-to-curb turning radius of 31.5 feet for the ID.4 Standard, S, Pro, and Pro S models, the ID.4 feels nimble, especially compared with other compact SUVs. Even the all-wheel-drive models have a tight turning radius of just 36.4 feet.



The ID.4 has a strut-type front suspension, with lower control arms, coil springs, telescopic dampers and an anti-roll bar. The steering rack is located in front of the centerline of the wheels, to maximize stability during cornering. At the rear, the car has a compact multi-link suspension that features coil springs, telescopic dampers and an anti-roll bar. The ID.4 AWD models have a ride height that is raised by 0.7 inches compared with the rear-drive models and have firmer springs and dampers and thicker anti-roll bars. While the chassis and body are made from steel, parts of the suspension are made of aluminum to reduce weight. Drivers can decide for themselves how comfortable or sporty they want the ID.4 to be with the Driving Mode Selection. This influences the steering weight, throttle response, and electric drive motors. Four modes are standard: Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Custom. Eco mode is designed for more efficient driving and tempers throttle response. Comfort mode ensures high driving comfort. Sport mode adds more responsive steering and throttle response; on all-wheel-drive models, it leaves the front motor engaged for maximum power. Custom allows a driver to blend between Comfort and Sport. All-wheel-drive models also offer Traction mode, which is intended specifically for driving on loose or slippery surfaces and features permanent all-wheel drive up to speeds of around 12 mph. The vehicle dynamics control system, which debuted on the Mk 8 Golf GTI, is standard on ID.4 models and balances performance and battery efficiency. This system, which works closely with the ESC stability control system, controls the wheel-selective brake interventions of the XDS® electronic transverse differential lock. It uses a digital target model to achieve optimum driving and steering behavior. The ESC in turn cooperates closely with the control units for the electric motor and the power electronics. In rear-wheel-drive models, this networking is designed to ensure that the rear wheels of the ID.4 find grip in different situations—during acceleration, when cornering, and when the brake regeneration takes place. This type of traction control is speed-based and is another innovation from Volkswagen. It takes place automatically every millisecond, and is so fast and non-intrusive that the driver hardly feels any intervention. In all-wheel-drive models, the vehicle dynamics system controls when the front-axle motor should engage. It also handles the XDS+ brake-based differential to optimize handling when cornering at speed: it gently brakes the wheels on the inside of the bend, thus turning the car slightly into the radius as required. A combination of brake types is used on ID.4. It features disc brakes on the front wheels and drums at the rear—the difference being specific to electric vehicle needs. As EVs rely on regenerative braking, the rear brakes get comparatively little use compared to a conventional ICE vehicle, plus there are friction advantages in using drums. The discs on the front of the ID.4 models are 14.1 inches. ID.4 also features Auto Hold, which keeps the vehicle at a standstill without requiring a foot on the brake. The regenerative braking system in the ID.4 is designed for efficiency and offers the driver two modes. The D (Drive) position is the default mode, automatically activated upon start-up. In this position, the car can coast whenever the driver’s foot is off the accelerator or brake pedal. As soon as the driver applies the brakes, energy recuperation is activated, and the electric drive motor feeds power back into the battery. The B (Brake) position enables the driver to select a heavier amount of regeneration. Drivers can use the gear selector rocker switch to change from the D position to B at any time. In this mode, the ID.4’s drive almost always recovers energy during lifting off, but not all the way to a standstill. The limit has been set at 0.13 g—enough for clearly noticeable deceleration that won’t confuse drivers of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles: intuitive operation is one of the vehicles’ greatest strengths. During the majority of everyday braking maneuvers—up to around 0.25 g of deceleration—the electric drive motor performs the braking alone, while the electric brake servo only activates the friction brakes in situations that demand more stopping power. The transition from generator-based to hydraulic braking goes almost unnoticed, thanks to highly accurate and swift brake and drive system control. These systems also make sure that the rear wheels, where brake energy recuperation takes place, always have a sufficient amount of grip. Exterior Like the architecture underneath, the exterior design of ID.4 represents a move towards the future, with a nod to the past. As on the Beetle, the Volkswagen logo is positioned centrally at the front because there is no radiator grille. The front end communicates strength with a sculpted front bumper that has large gloss black intake-like scoops and diamond accents to give the car a powerful presence. Although these elements might seem decorative, these black plastic parts are functional for funneling air around the car, and the diamond shape is a common motif that is found in many areas of the ID.4. Large LED headlights give the electric SUV a friendly but focused expression. A LED strip at the top of the headlight functions as the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). S, Pro S and AWD Pro S models add premium LED projector headlights with Volkswagen’s Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) and an illuminated light line stretching toward the center of the vehicle, creating a striking light signature, as well as illuminated Volkswagen logo for a visually striking exterior front lighting upgrade. The headlights feature a diamond-pattern design on the housing, and are framed by illuminated rings that are flattened at the bottom. From the front to the back, clean, flowing lines alternate with crisp edges for a refined yet futuristic look. The A-pillar starts a long way forward, while a strong, wave-like shoulder line brings momentum into the vehicle body. Illuminated door handles lay flush and feature an electric release. The matte black cladding on the front end continues over the wheel arches and rocker panels, connecting to the rear bumper. The low greenhouse runs out into a strong C-pillar—a classic Volkswagen design feature—and into a long spoiler. At the rear, C-shaped LED taillight clusters are connected via a red light strip surrounding the Volkswagen logo, mirroring the front-end design. On the S and S Plus trims, the rear logo is lit dramatically in red, creating a unique rear light signature. Diamond-pattern detailing runs through the clusters and across the back of the vehicle. The ID.4 Standard and Pro feature 19-inch machined aluminum-alloy wheels with all-season tires. The S and AWD Pro have larger, 20-inch alloy wheels in a 15-spoke design, while Pro and AWD Pro S models have 20-inch five-spoke two-tone alloy wheels. S Plus vehicles upgrade to 21-inch machined alloy wheels. The wheels are aerodynamically optimized by their flat design, and the tires are chosen for low rolling resistance. The ID.4 will be available in seven exterior colors—Pure White, Silver Mist Metallic, Pure Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Opal White Pearl, Aurora Red Metallic, and Arctic Blue Metallic. Entry and S models come with a body-color roof and black roof rails as standard. AWD Pro models add a tow hitch with towing capacity of 2,700 lb with a braked trailer, and a heated windshield, while S, Pro S and AWD Pro S models add a panoramic fixed-glass roof. Pro S Plus and AWD Pro S Plus models upgrade to a black roof and rear spoiler, while the C-pillars, roof line, roof rails, and bumper accents shine in bright silver. These models also receive power folding door mirrors with a diamond-pattern lamp signature.

Aerodynamics and Packaging The ID.4 is aerodynamically refined on the exterior to help it achieve an excellent drag coefficient of 0.28. The decisive factor is the flowing shape of the body with a greenhouse that is pulled sharply to the back. Multiple elements come into play to separate the flow at the rear: the large roof spoiler, the three-dimensional shape of the taillight clusters, and the diffuser that finishes the almost flat underbody at the rear. The flush door handles are also designed to optimize air flow for minimum drag losses, as are the wheels. The electrically-powered radiator blind in the front only opens when the power units need cooling air. The architecture of Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) divides the space for people and technology in a unique way. Outside, the short overhangs and long wheelbase give it a dynamic presence, but they also help maximize space inside. The rear axle location for the power and control electronics for the electric drivetrain frees up space inside the car. The under-hood area accommodates the radiator, 12-volt battery, wiper fluid and large components of the air conditioning system on rear-wheel-drive models, and houses the second motor on all-wheel-drive models. Packaging the high-voltage battery as a flat block underneath the passenger compartment gives the car near-perfect weight distribution, and also means a flat floor for rear-seat passengers. The ID.4 sits squarely in the middle of the compact SUV segment, size-wise. It is 5.6 inches shorter than the Volkswagen Tiguan, at 180.5 inches, with a 1.0-inch shorter wheelbase at 108.9 inches. It is 0.9 inches lower than Tiguan at 64.5 inches high, and 0.5 inches wider, at 72.9 inches for ID.4 rear-wheel-drive models. Passenger volume is similar to the two-row Tiguan despite the overall smaller footprint, with 99.9 cubic feet total. Legroom is a comfortable 41.1 inches for front passengers and 37.6 inches in the rear seat. Cargo volume is 30.3 cubic feet behind the second row, and 64.2 cubic feet with the seats folded. Interior Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV features a modern, airy interior design with meticulous attention to detail. This begins right in front of the driver, with an innovative digital display replacing the traditional instrument cluster. The 5.3-inch ID.Cockpit is attached to the steering column, so that it’s always positioned ideally in the line of sight. To switch gears, model year 2024 replaces the rocker switch with a separate stalk behind the steering wheel. The dash panel appears to float, as it is not connected to the center console. Its front section drops down towards the interior in steps, while decorative trim separates the top and bottom halves. The ID. Cockpit features state of charge, as well as range, navigation information when Apple Maps or the native navigation is used, and driving data. Running between the front seats is a spacious center console specifically designed for the North American market. The front portion houses two large cupholders, and the rear compartment is an illuminated wireless charging pad for compatible mobile phones and two USB-C ports. On the backside are two more USB-C charging ports for rear-seat passengers. The armrests are now integrated into the console and beneath is a large storage area. The optional panoramic fixed-glass roof stretches across almost the entire surface of the roof, letting light in and reinforcing the feeling of spaciousness. An electric sunshade helps prevent the interior from heating up on sunny days, and can be controlled via a touch slider above the driver or through the infotainment screen. Beyond its layout, the interior quality impresses, with a soft foam skin about a quarter of an inch thick covering the top section of the dash panel and door inserts. On ID.4 Standard, Pro, and AWD Pro, “Nutmeg” and “Stone” interior treatments include door inserts covered in a mélange fabric that also adorns the seating surfaces; the bolsters are finished in either brown or black leatherette. On ID.4 S, Pro S, and AWD Pro S vehicles “Cosmic Black” and “Galaxy” interior treatments offer a premium interior experience. Cosmic Black offers gray leatherette seat inserts and Blue leatherette bolsters, dashboard and door inserts. Galaxy comes with Black leatherette seat inserts, paired with Platinum Grey bolsters, dashboard and door inserts. These trims also receive enhanced stitching on the door panels. Leatherette seating surfaces are perforated for added comfort and feature a hexagonal pattern. A multifunction steering wheel with hands-on detection is standard, and is heated on the S trims. Model year 2024 brings a revised steering wheel layout for more intuitive functionality. On all models, the climate control vents on the driver and front passenger sides have understated chrome and glossy black trim. The upscale interior is further highlighted by ambient lighting. ID.4 Standard, Pro, and AWD Pro models include ten-color ambient lighting; Pro S and AWD Pro S models feature a stunning 30-color ambient lighting system with pre-set “moods”, as well as a slider bar in the infotainment system to customize. Adding to the relaxed vibe of the interior, the ID.4 is very quiet. One reason for this is the sophisticated aero-acoustics, which come into play in details such as the shape of the exterior mirror housings and the acoustic windshield. The second factor is advanced insulation for the body that significantly reduces air and body intrusion produced by the drivetrain, running gear and tires. Tech and Infotainment The interior of ID.4 mirrors the futuristic look of the exterior, with functionality almost completely controlled by touch or voice control. The ID.Cockpit display in front of the driver is operated with touch-sensitive controls on the multifunction steering wheel which provide haptic feedback. Up to three tiles show the most important information, with the display for battery status and range underneath. A control panel to the left of the steering wheel integrates the lighting functions, including the automatic headlights and defrosters. The infotainment display is located in the middle of the dash panel, angled slightly towards the driver. On 62 kwh-battery models, it is a 12-inch Discover Pro Max touch system, while 82 kWh-battery models receive an enhanced 12.9-inch screen. This screen can be configured to driver preference, and manages the standard navigation system, all telematics, entertainment, driver-assistance systems and vehicle settings. Menus can be moved using gesture control, simply swiping one’s hand in front of the screen. Sliders for volume and temperature adjustment are located on the inclined surface below the display. For models with the 12.9-inch system, the sliders are backlit, and the climate control interface and infotainment menu have been revised for more intuitive operation. The ID.4 also comes with the ID. Light system—a light strip that runs below the windshield and provides the driver with intuitive support. It uses various light pulses to signal status such as readiness to drive, turn instructions from the navigation system, brake prompts from driver-assistance systems, and incoming phone calls. When using voice commands, it signals that it is listening, similar to voice-activation on mobile phones or virtual assistants. When the ID.4 is plugged in to charge, the ID. Light indicates the current level of charge. To complete the high-tech package, ID.4 offers standard wireless mobile charging for compatible devices, wireless App-Connect, SiriusXM®, and Volkswagen Car-Net® with in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. App-Connect smartphone integration for compatible devices offers users the ability to run select smartphone apps directly on the vehicle’s display through Apple CarPlay®, Android AutoTM and MirrorLink®. There are two speaker configurations for ID.4—most models include seven speakers. To appeal to music lovers, S Plus trims feature a premium harman/kardonTM audio system with nine speakers, plus a subwoofer, and a 16-channel amplifier. SiriusXM with 360L. ID.4 models offer the most advanced audio entertainment platform—SiriusXM with 360L. SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience and provides more choice and a more personalized listening experience. Available by subscription (three-month Platinum Plan trial subscription included), SiriusXM with 360L delivers more SiriusXM channels, plus thousands of hours of recorded on demand content, plus personalized “For You” recommendations help listeners to discover more of what they love. An enhanced sports play-by-play offering makes it easier to find the listener’s favorite team when it is game time, and individual listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize their own favorite channels. Volkswagen Car-Net®. For model year 2024, Car-Net services will be offered in three areas: Remote Access EV, Safe & Secure EV, and Hotspot. Car-Net Remote Access EV allows owners the ability to interact with their vehicle from miles away via the myVW mobile app. It is offered at no additional charge for five years from the date of vehicle purchase. Features include remote battery stop/start charging, remote climate controls, the ability to search for charging stations and off-street parking. For 2024 ID.4 models, more features are added such as remote vehicle status, vehicle health reports and roadside call assist, as well as allowing owners to search points of interest or destinations in the app and send them directly to the vehicle. Additionally, the 2024 ID.4 offers two packages to enhance the navigation and infotainment experience at no additional charge for three years from the date of vehicle purchase. The Plus Nav package allows drivers to access online map updates, traffic reports, fuel prices, and parking information. The Plus Speech package offers advance voice controls using natural language to enhance map destination entry for addresses and points of interest, media on demand and online radio. VW Car-Net EV skills for Amazon AlexaTM are also available. To set up, owners who have an active Amazon account should open the skills page associated with their car model in their Alexa app and link the skill to their VW Car-Net account. This will allow them to use their voice on an Alexa-enabled device to ask Alexa to send remote commands to their vehicle from the comfort of their own home—for instance: “Alexa, ask Car-Net to start charging my ID.4.” Car-Net Safe & Secure EV is available for 2024 ID.4s at no additional cost for 5 years. This subscription includes Emergency Assistance, Automatic Crash Notifications, and Information Assistance. Emergency Assistance can be accessed through the SOS button in the vehicle, and, if a cellular connection can be established, puts the driver in contact with the Car-Net service center, who can direct emergency responders to the vehicle’s location and notify the user’s Emergency Contact. Provided a cellular connection can be established, Automatic Crash Notification can help automatically notify an operator who can quickly contact first responders in the event of a collision. Information Assistance—accessed through the i-call button within the vehicle—allows the driver to speak to a Car-Net agent for support needs, such as finding directions to be sent to the in-vehicle navigation and account services. A Car-Net Hotspot data plan subscription allows passengers to access the internet with up to four compatible connected devices simultaneously, including tablets, smartphones, laptops, gaming devices, and more. With just a few clicks in the myVW mobile app or at vw.com/carnet, VerizonTM and T-Mobile® customers with an existing mobile data plan can simply add their Volkswagen vehicle as a new $20 line item to their existing monthly bill (plus taxes and fees); users that are not existing T-Mobile or Verizon customers can set up an unlimited plan for $20/month, taxes and fees may apply. With an active data plan, the Plus Online Radio Package ($29/year, plus taxes and fees) offers online internet radio with 30,000+ radio stations and podcasts. Comfort and Convenience Features The ID.4 offers a range of comfort and convenience features found throughout the rest of the brand’s lineup. Standard features include advanced KESSY® keyless access with proximity unlocking, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and dual-zone Climatronic® Touch climate control. ID.4 Standard, Pro, and AWD Pro models feature six-way manually adjustable seats, while S, Pro S and AWD Pro S models add 12-way power seats, with massaging lumbar and memory. All ID.4 models have standard LATCH anchors on the rear outboard seats and tethers for child seats on rear seating positions. To manage cold temperatures, the ID.4 features standard heated front seats, heated side mirrors and washer nozzles, and, on all-wheel-drive models, a heated windshield. ID.4 S, Pro S, and AWD Pro S models add a heated steering wheel. ID.4 Pro S Plus and AWD Pro S Plus further benefit from heated outboard rear seats and three-zone Climatronic with controls for the rear-seat passengers. S models with the 82 kWh battery also include ventilated front-row seats. Additionally, owners can use the Volkswagen myVW app to start heating or cooling the ID.4. When plugged in to a charger, this uses energy from the grid rather than from the vehicle battery, helping to preserve range. Beyond those features, the ID.4 also has an electric resistance heater as part of the Climatronic system, which is designed to get to temperature faster than the traditional heaters from gas-powered vehicles, which can sometimes blow cold air until the engine warms up. ID.4 features plenty of storage options and ways to make using them easy. In addition to the center console, all models feature spacious stowage areas in the doors, and each door has a bottle holder. S, Pro S and AWD Pro S feature cell phone pockets in the backs of the front seats for rear seat passengers as well as a rear center armrest with two more cupholders, for a total of eight pre-configured beverage holders. All ID.4 models feature a below-floor storage compartment in the cargo hold, where owners can store the household charging cord and other small items. All trims but ID.4 Standard receive a unique adjustable trunk floor that allows for a flat load floor with rear-seats down, but which can be repositioned a few inches down to allow for larger items. S models and up add a ski pass-through, and a power tailgate with Easy Open & Close, which opens and closes the tailgate with a simple foot movement when the key is on the operator, to allow easy access when hands are full. A switch in the cockpit allows the driver to open and close the tailgate from inside the vehicle. Safety and Driver Assistance To help protect occupants, the ID.4 provides a combination of both passive and active safety systems. It features six airbags as standard (front and side airbags for front passengers and side curtain airbags for outboard seating positions), along with a number of electronic safety systems, such as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). All ID.4 models feature a standard rearview camera. A standard feature on the ID.4 is Volkswagen’s Automatic Post-Collision Braking System. This builds on the premise that a collision is rarely a single, instantaneous action, but rather a series of events that follow the initial impact—the most significant of which can cause additional collisions. The Automatic Post-Collision Braking System helps address this, in certain crash scenarios, by applying the brakes when a primary collision is detected by the airbag sensors, thus potentially reducing residual kinetic energy and, in turn, the chance of additional damage. The ID.4 also includes Volkswagen’s Intelligent Crash Response System that unlocks the doors, and switches on the hazard lights if the car is involved in certain types of collisions. Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology features hands-on semi-automated capability. On the highway, IQ.DRIVE features lane centering and a capacitive steering wheel to help make driving easier. Around town, IQ.DRIVE can alert you to surprise obstacles in front of you, and keeps an eye around you to help make driving safer. The IQ.DRIVE system is standard on all trims for model year 2024. The system utilizes front and rear radar, a front camera and several ultrasound sensors to collect data from the surrounding area, enabling Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance); Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring); Active Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor); Rear Traffic Alert; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Go; Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System); and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency). Travel Assist enables semi-automated hands-on driving capability from 0 to 95 mph. Travel Assist can be activated by a button on the steering wheel, and uses the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Assist (Lane Keeping Assist) features to help to steer as well as accelerate and brake the vehicle in response to traffic and center the vehicle within lane markings. This allows the driver to observe driving tasks while using minimal force on the wheel. It is the driver’s responsibility to continuously monitor the system, remain alert, and maintain control of the vehicle at all times. To ensure this, Travel Assist monitors the capacitive steering wheel to make sure the driver has their hands on it. When Travel Assist is active, the cockpit display can show the lane markings (solid or dotted) and adjacent vehicles (car, motorcycle or box truck). Front Assist is intended to warn drivers of potential frontal collisions (Forward Collision Warning) with vehicles and pedestrians, and in some cases provide automatic braking assistance (Autonomous Emergency Braking). The system can detect cyclists or pedestrians traveling parallel to the vehicle and alert the driver. Within physical system limits, Forward Collision Warning warns the driver of potential imminent front-end collision situations, both acoustically and visually by a warning symbol in the instrument cluster if the car is traveling above 18 mph. Furthermore, an automatic jolt of the brakes can warn the driver of the danger. If the driver fails to brake, Autonomous Emergency Braking is activated to help slow the vehicle. If the car is traveling below 18 mph and the system detects a potential front-end collision, Autonomous Emergency Braking activates without a prior acoustic and visual warning. If the brake pedal is applied but the driver brakes too lightly, the brake pressure can be increased by the system (Braking Support). Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor) uses two radar sensors at the rear of the vehicle to scan the approaching traffic and is intended to warn drivers of the presence of other vehicles in adjacent lanes. If the driver uses the turn signal to indicate a lane change while a vehicle is detected in a blind spot, the system utilizes a flashing LED symbol in the mirror housing. Even if the driver does not use a turn signal, the LED symbol in the mirror will illuminate if a vehicle is detected in the blind spot. The system is designed to help alert drivers in specific situations; stationary objects or oncoming vehicles do not trigger warnings, nor do vehicles more than one lane across away from the vehicle. If Lane Assist is active, the system not only warns the driver with the flashing LED symbol if a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, but within system limits, it can also countersteer to help keep the car in its lane even if the turn signal is on. If the driver still tries to steer out of the lane, the system will warn with an additional vibration of the steering wheel. The Rear Traffic Alert system is intended to detect vehicles approaching from the side that may be difficult for the driver to see while reversing. The system offers a 180-degree view of the back of the car, and will present a visual and an acoustic warning, if a potential collision with a crossing vehicle is detected. If the driver does not react, the system can apply the brakes to help mitigate and, in the best case, can prevent a collision. The system is activated by putting the car in reverse. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) uses a forward facing radar to maintain a set speed while helping maintain a set distance to the vehicle in front. The driver sets the speed and the desired spacing via buttons on the multifunction steering wheel and can further use those buttons to adjust and cancel the ACC function while the accelerator can be used to override the ACC function. Pressing the brakes always cancels the ACC function. All ACC-related system messages appear in the central multifunction display. When the roadway ahead of the vehicle is clear, the system maintains the set speed. Models fitted with ACC can match speeds with a vehicle in front and come to a stop if the vehicle in front stops. If the car in front moves within three seconds, ACC will resume automatically to the set speed. If the car stands longer than three seconds, the driver can resume ACC control by pressing the accelerator pedal or the “resume” button on the steering wheel. Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) uses cameras to recognize lane markings and help drivers stay within them. When driving above 35 mph, if the system’s camera recognizes visible lane markings and, using a special algorithm, calculates that the vehicle is unintentionally straying from its lane without using a turn signal, Lane Assist will vibrate the steering wheel to warn the driver, and then actively countersteer to help keep the vehicle in its lane. If the driver takes his or her hands off the wheel for a defined period of time, the system provides an audible warning and a visual signal in the instrument cluster, asking the driver to take over. The system will not intervene if it cannot properly detect lane markings. If the turn signal has been set before crossing a lane marking, the Lane Assist system will not intervene or give a warning. The driver can override the system at any time by applying minimal force to the steering wheel. Emergency Assist can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver is incapacitated. Emergency Assist constantly monitors the driver’s attentiveness by checking the input of their hands on the steering wheel. If the system does not detect driver input, a series of warnings (visual, audible, and brake jolts) will occur. If still no input is detected, Emergency Assist will slow the vehicle to a gradual stop in its own lane and activate hazard lights. Emergency Assist requires Lane Assist or Travel Assist to be active for the system to intervene. In addition to IQ.DRIVE, the ID.4 has standard Park Distance Control, Park Assist (Parking Steering Assistant), Dynamic Road Sign Display, Light Assist (High Beam Control for headlights) and available Area View (Overhead View Camera). Park Distance Control is standard and uses ultrasonic sensors located in the front and rear bumpers to monitor a range of up to approximately five feet in front or behind the vehicle. The system may activate below 9 mph and helps provide guidance when parking or in tight spaces. The system has audible and visual warnings when the car starts to approach parked cars or static objects of sufficient size from the rear. Maneuver Braking, a part of the Park Distance Control system, is intended to mitigate or help prevent collisions with detected static obstacles to the rear while the vehicle is maneuvered. The system is active between 1-6 mph. If the system detects a stationary object, it can apply the brakes automatically to help prevent or mitigate a collision. The system can be deactivated at any time using the touch display or permanently in the setup menu. Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist) is standard. This system can automatically steer the car into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces (the latter both forward and in reverse). While driving below 25 mph, pressing the Park Assist button in the center console will activate the system to scan the left and right sides of the vehicle for parking spots. By using the turn signal indicator, the driver can indicate which side of the road they would like to park. When the system detects a space, “Parking Space Found” will appear in the multifunction display. The driver only needs to select a gear and activate the accelerator pedal and brake, as Park Assist can automatically help steer the vehicle into the parking space. The driver can override or deactivate the steering assistance at any time by turning the steering wheel, or pressing the button. Memory Parking takes semi-automated convenience to the next level in the ID.4. Using this innovative driver assistance system, the vehicle can be taught up to five different parking maneuvers. The memory function remembers parking maneuvers at speeds below 25 mph with a travel distance of up to 164 feet; for example, for parking in a carport or garage. The driver just has to park once and save the parking maneuver. The vehicle can then repeat the learned parking maneuver autonomously while the driver monitors the process. Dynamic Road Sign Display, is standard and uses a forward-facing camera to detect and read road signs. After verifying the information with signage data stored in the onboard navigation, the system alerts the driver on the infotainment screen, and on the ID.Cockpit. Two final driver assistance features help provide drivers with better visibility. Light Assist, standard on all trims, automatically switches on the headlamp high beams above 18 mph on dark or poorly lit roads, if there is no oncoming traffic detected. Below 12 mph, the high beams automatically switch off. Area View, standard on S Plus trims, uses the car’s four cameras to supplement the driver’s view of what is around the vehicle. Warranty, Maintenance & Roadside Assistance Every 2024 ID.4 comes with a bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a limited warranty covering the high-voltage battery, and Carefree Maintenance Program. The New Vehicle Limited Warranty provides coverage for four years or 50,000-miles (whichever occurs first), and can be transferred to a subsequent owner throughout the remainder of its duration. The high-voltage battery has a limited warranty for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever occurs first, for defects in material and workmanship and for net capacity loss below 70%, and can also be transferred to a subsequent owner throughout the remainder of its duration. The Carefree Maintenance Program provides scheduled maintenance services for two years or 20,000 miles (whichever occurs first) at no additional charge, and can be transferred to a subsequent owner throughout the remainder of its duration. ID.4 models receive complimentary coverage in the Volkswagen 24-Hour Roadside Assistance Program for three years or 36,000 miles (whichever occurs first). The Roadside Assistance program offers out-of-charge service, which provides roadside charging or towing for an out-of-charge battery, depending on distance to nearest charging station (towing up to 100 miles). Also included are the following services for disablements due to mechanical breakdown or collision: flatbed towing to the nearest VW e-mobility dealership in cases of mechanical breakdown, collision towing, flat tire service, lock-out service, and trip interruption benefits.



