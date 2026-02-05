Volkswagen Goes GTI On A Transporter Van - Could The Be The Next Trend?

Ford may have a long history of selling sporty-looking vans in Europe, but Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles now wants a piece of that action as well. To make it happen, it’s giving the Transporter a new range-topping trim that channels a GTI vibe into a genuinely attractive hauler. With no real business case for a performance-oriented van, however, the Sportline is all show, with no extra go. Since we mentioned Ford, it’s worth remembering that the latest Transporter is largely based on the Transit Custom. In this new GTI-esque configuration, it receives a beefy body kit available in several flavors. While the images show the five-seat Kombi version, customers can also opt for the panel van. Both body styles are offered in short- and long-wheelbase configurations.



