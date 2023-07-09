Volkswagen Golf Mk9 Will Be Build On An EV Platform That Can Handle 1,700HP

Unlike other automakers (ahem, Ford!), Volkswagen isn't willing to drop its iconic nameplates in the never-ending chase to expand its high-riding vehicle portfolio with an electric twist. Therefore, the Golf will live on to see another generation, and to little surprise, the popular compact hatchback will feature all-quiet power. According to Autocar, the Volkswagen Golf Mk9 is expected to arrive by 2029, and by then, the facelifted iteration will have to make do. Instead of using an updated version of the current car's MQB Evo platform or the MEB architecture dedicated to electric vehicles, the upcoming Golf will reportedly make use of the SSP construction.



Read Article