Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years Edition Sets Nurburgring Lap Benchmark For R Models With 164MPH Main Straight Speed

To mark 20 years since the VR6-engined Mk4 Golf R32, Volkswagen has released its fastest R model yet: the Golf R 20 Years. The special edition gets more power and a sportier drivetrain calibration than standard, which has allowed it to lap the Nurburgring in 7:47.31 - faster than any other R-badged model.

The 328bhp Golf R 20 Years hit 164mph on the main straight during the lap, which was four seconds quicker than the regular Golf R. With touring car driver Benjamin Leuchter at the wheel, the car was in its “Special” driving mode, which optimises the adaptive dampers specifically for the Nurburgring.