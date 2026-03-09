Volkswagen Group Considers Phasing Out The Seat Brand In Cost Cutting Move

The Volkswagen Group is considering phasing out the Seat brand by 2029, as part of a sweeping programme to simplify its operations and cut costs.

The proposal, which has reportedly already been approved by Volkswagen's management board, is due to go before the supervisory board tomorrow (Friday 4 September), according to German media reports.

Under the plan, Seat would disappear from Volkswagen Group's brand portfolio by the end of the decade, with financial resources instead concentrated on Cupra – the performance-oriented offshoot launched as its own brand eight years ago but now comfortably outselling the brand from which it emerged.