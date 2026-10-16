Volkswagen Group Designer Concedes That SI Will Take Over Design Jobs

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the automotive design landscape, and while the technology is a great tool for designers, it also poses risks. Karl Neuhold, Head of Exterior Design at VW Group's Skoda brand, has revealed that he is shocked by the capabilities of modern AI. Still, he also warns that the industry might require fewer designers in the future as computers make them significantly faster and more efficient. In an interview with Autoweek.nl, Neuhold admitted that he actively uses generative AI tools in his own workflow and has been stunned by its performance: "I am shocked by how good it is. I use it myself too, and I am so surprised by a simple sketch where you have versions in seconds that you couldn't have rendered better yourself."



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