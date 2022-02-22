Volkswagen Group In Advanced Talks Over Porsche IPO

The Porsche holding company and the Volkswagen Group have agreed a framework structure for the next steps in a potential listing, which has now been sent to the company board for approval. It's not yet guaranteed that the company will go ahead with an IPO for Porsche. It says the possibility "is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties’ boards".



Porsche would be the latest in a succession of performance brands to go public. Volvo-owned Polestar is set to be listed on the Nasdaq later this year via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and yesterday Lotus confirmed that it's evaluating a flotation of its China-based EV division, Lotus Technology.



