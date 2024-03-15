Volkswagen Group To Introduce 30 New Cars In 2024

The Volkswagen Group’s CEO, Oliver Blume, has big plans for the future, as he prepares for a record-breaking 2024. The automaker hopes to outperform the market thanks to a tidal wave of new products that it will introduce around the globe.
 
In all, Volkswagen will launch a total of 30 new or updated vehicles spread across its many brands this year. That includes new Porsches like the Macan, new Audis like the Q6 e-tron, new VWs like the ID.7, and updates to a range of models, like the Golf, the Tiguan, the Passat, the Skoda Superb, and more.
 
Although the automotive giant predicts that 2024 will be a turbulent year for the auto industry, it will lean on new models to increase sales by 3 percent this year. While that’s less than it grew in 2023, the group’s finance chief, Arno Antlitz, said at a recent presentation of its finances that the group is “confident about 2024.”


