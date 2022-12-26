Volkswagen Group Will Differentiate Its Brands With Different Power Levels

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume announced a new direction for the company during the automaker's Extraordinary General Metting 2022, pinpointing the brand's design language and recent dip in build quality as primary concerns that need to be addressed. VW Group brands will also see power outputs used as a differentiation between brands.

At the meeting, Blume broke down the strategy into a 10-point plan, with each area headed by its own board member. The highlights are the focus on design and an increase in quality while the brands implement more distinct identities regarding tech and content as the company moves towards its electric future.