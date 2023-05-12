Volkswagen Halts Smaller EV Production Due To Low Demand

This week begins with more worrying news from the Volkswagen Group's Zwickau factory, which is the group's largest EV plant in Europe.



According to Automobilwoche and MDR (via Electrive), Volkswagen is shutting down production of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born hatchback entirely this week and this pause is expected to continue through the end of this year.



Let's recall that the MEB-based duo of compact hatchbacks, produced on the same production line in Zwicaku, already noted a two-week pause in October, while in November (after resuming production) the company canceled the third shift.





