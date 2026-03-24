Volkswagen HascNo Plans To Sell EREVs In The EU - They Will Remain A Chinese Novelty

Agent009 submitted on 3/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:11:12 AM

Views : 494 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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Volkswagen will stick to plug-in hybrids for Europe, with brand CEO Thomas Schäfer ruling that range-extender technology “makes no sense” here.
 
Volkswagen’s Chinese joint-venture with SAIC has revealed the ID.Era, a seven-seat SUV concept heading for production. Its battery offers a 300km (186-mile) range, extended by another 435 miles thanks to an efficient on-board engine acting as a generator.
 
But what works in flowing Chinese traffic doesn’t work with the cut and thrust of European roads – and that’s before you get into the sheer expense of offering a big battery, electric motor and combustion engine, argues VW. 


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Volkswagen HascNo Plans To Sell EREVs In The EU - They Will Remain A Chinese Novelty

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