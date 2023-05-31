Volkswagen Hires Jeep Designer To Guide Scout Design

The re-emergence of Scout Motors in the electric era just became significantly more interesting. On Tuesday, Scout revealed it hired Chris Benjamin, a key Stellantis designer who crafted the interior style of some of the latest Jeep and Ram models, to lead the design of its rugged, all-purpose electric truck and SUV.

Benjamin will join the brand as Chief Design Officer, or “the steward of the iconic Scout design,” according to the company.

He will oversee the interior and exterior design, concept development, user experience, and the integration of design and tech into the Scout Motors brand.