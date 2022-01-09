Volkswagen Hoarding Windshields After Lack Of Energy Sparks Fear Of A Glass Shortage

We’ve heard of carmakers building vehicles without certain safety and convenience features to get around a shortage of semiconductors, but this latest supply-chain threat is potentially more problematic. Volkswagen is stockpiling windshields over fears that Europe is about to suffer a major glass shortage.

 

 

Automakers work on a just-in-time basis to avoid having huge stocks of parts lying around, and loads of money tied up in them. But the Wall Street Journal reports that Volkswagen is bulk-buying windshields and windows because it thinks soaring energy costs in Europe could spark a shortage of glass on the continent.



