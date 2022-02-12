Volkswagen ID.3 EV Already Getting A Facelift

Plans have been confirmed for the launch of a facelifted Volkswagen ID 3 next March, releasing a series of sketches illustrating the car's updated look.

Coming two-and-a-half years after the first customer deliveries of the electric family hatchback, the mid-life changes include a subtly revised exterior and an upgraded interior featuring a larger infotainment touchscreen, the latest generation of Volkswagen's ID software package and, following criticism of the quality of the original model, more upmarket materials.