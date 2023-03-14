Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Electric Hot Hatch To Arrive Before Year End

Volkswagen will expand its sporty GTX lineup with a performance-focused ID.3. The ID.3 GTX will be the firm’s first all-electric hot hatch and it should arrive before the end of 2023. Speaking to Auto Express at the Munich Motor Show in 2021, VW CEO Ralf Brandstatter said, “The decision is made. We have the ID.4 GTX and the ID.3 GTX will come.” We’ve already tried it in concept form. We were given a passenger ride in a concept model badged ID.X, as an early taste of what will eventually become the production model. We expect the final car will be toned down from the ID.X’s dual-electric motor set-up fed by a 77kWh (usable) battery for a total 328bhp output. Expensive KW coilover suspension probably won’t be carried over, but it’s clear VW’s new creation isn’t far away.



