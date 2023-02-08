Volkswagen ID.3 Orders Jump By 10,000 After Following Tesla's Chinese Price Cuts

Volkswagen’s joint venture with SAIC (VW-SAIC) announced a new limited-time offer on the VW ID.3 in China at the beginning of July.
 
The “historical low price” offer started at 125,900 yuan (roughly $17,500), lasting until the end of the month. The move came after Volkswagen, once a dominant force in China’s auto industry, watched its lead slip as the market transitions to electric vehicles.
 
BYD, China’s largest EV marker, surpassed Volkswagen in passenger car sales in the first three months of the year, extending its lead through the first half.
 
At VW’s general meeting in May, shareholders questioned the automaker’s plans to keep up with rising EV makers in China like BYD and Tesla.


