Volkswagen ID.4 Deliveries Begin In The US Market

Volkswagen has started ID.4 deliveries in the United States. Some reservation holders have already reported receiving their new ID.4 electric vehicles.

VW has established a network of over 600 dealers in the US since it started preparations for ID.4 deliveries in the country more than two years ago. As part of its preparations, the legacy automaker installed Level 2 charging stations at many VW dealers. The company also installed the appropriate vehicle lifts to unload the ID.4 into showrooms and service bays.

