The Volkswagen ID.4 set the record for the longest journey by EV in a single country after traveling more than 35,000 miles (56,300 km) across the contiguous United States, visiting 628 VW dealerships in the process.

After spending almost 100 days on the road, long-distance driver Rainer Zietlow and photographer Derek Collins have returned to Volkswagen Group of America headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, marking the last stop in the journey.