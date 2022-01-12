Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Tourer To Land In 2024 In Sedan And Wagon Formats

The future has lost its patience with the legacy carmakers, but Volkswagen has a leg up on the competition thanks to its ID. line of electric vehicles. The ID.7, expected to land in 2024 in sedan and estate forms, is already in the final testing phase, and the prototypes have inspired our digital artists.



Volkswagen’s concepts, which preview future production models, lean toward the practical side. They are rarely pure design studies, and most of them go into production with few, if any, changes. We know this will also be true for the ID. Space Vizzion concept, introduced two years ago at the LA Auto Show. Despite his name, the concept is far from being Volkswagen’s vision for the future of the automobile. It’s more like a finished product, and it made many wonder what has been keeping Volkswagen from mass-producing it already.



