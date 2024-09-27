Volkswagen ID. Buzz Allocation Scheme Promises Massive Markups

Last month, Volkswagen finally announced pricing for the 2025 ID. Buzz, and the bad news is that the electric minivan is roughly 20% more expensive than expected. Worse still, it seems that there may be far less supply than demand, at least initially, creating the perfect conditions for dealers to add hefty markups to the base MSRP ($59,995). According to Automotive News, Volkswagen Group of America Executive Vice President of Sales, Andrew Savvas, reportedly said that each dealer will only have one or two ID. Buzz models to sell from launch, adding that dealer allocations will be based on where the EVs are most likely to sell, and those who sold more of the Volkswagen ID.4 would get more ID. Buzz examples to sell.



