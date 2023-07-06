Volkswagen ID Buzz Camper Van Concept Brings Back A Classic

Volkswagen recently unveiled the three-row ID. Buzz in California, but it wasn’t alone as the electric van was accompanied by an art car and a cool concept.
 
Starting with the latter, the ID. Buzz Accessories Concept is designed to be an adventures’ best friend as it has everything you need for a weekend at the beach or in the great outdoors.
 
To haul your toys, there’s a roof-mounted Thule Caprock platform that has been outfitted with a Board Shuttle attachment. The concept also sports an OutLand Side Awning, which provides protection from the elements while also making your base camp feel a little cozier.


