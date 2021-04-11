Volkswagen ID Buzz Caught Testing As An Autonomous Vehicle

Volkswagen is visibly excited to present the production version of the ID Buzz concept to the world. The all-electric commercial vehicle or people carrier even made an unexpected cameo in VW’s presentation for the ID.5 electric coupe-like crossover, even though the presentation was not about it. The vehicle shown next to the ID.5 looks like it is a camouflaged prototype, so it probably won’t change for production. What will be different, at least depending on trim level, will be the headlights - whereas the vehicle from the presentation has very cool looking lights that wouldn’t look out of place on a concept, our spies recently spied another prototype with more simple lights.



