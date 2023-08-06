Volkswagen ID Buzz EV Catches Fire TWICE In Finland

A fully electric van exploded in a parking area in Lahti, Finland. It was reportedly charging when the explosion occurred, and some witnesses believe it was the charger that exploded. There doesn't seem to be damage to the EV's battery pack. Authorities arrived at the scene after the explosion and towed the Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van away. The police chief said he doesn't yet have any details about why the explosion occurred. There was nothing in the car that could have easily exploded and the high-voltage battery wasn't burned. The interesting part here is that while the Volkswagen electric van reportedly exploded, it still existed in decent shape upon leaving the area of the explosion, and it didn't catch fire, at least not right away. Onlookers noted that there was a loud sound and lots of smoke, but no external signs of a fire. Nonetheless, nearby extinguishing sprinklers turned on, perhaps because of the explosion.



