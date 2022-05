Volkswagen has released the starting price of the VW ID.Buzz electric minibus in Europe, and it is much more expensive than originally expected. It starts at £57,115 in the UK, equivalent to $72,000 USD.

After years of anticipation, VW finally unveiled the production version of the VW ID.BUZZ in March; it’s a new version of the iconic VW minibus relaunched as a more luxurious electric van, but with hints at the old classic.