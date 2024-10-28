Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pricing Goes Off The Hook Topping Out At $75,000

The EV market is growing with every passing month, with established ICE manufacturers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz trying to bring more products to compete with the likes of Tesla, who have been trailblazers in the EV space for the past decade or so. The American brand, which sells cars like the Model X, also tends to undercut the majority of its rivals in terms of price. Some drivers would rather have something a little more unusual on their drive, which is where the new crop of EVs comes in. Volkswagen's ID. Buzz is part of this class, and it's the first all-electric, retro-styled minivan available in America.



Read Article