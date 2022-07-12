Volkswagen ID Buzz Walks Away With A 5 Star Euro NCAR Crash Rating

The Volkswagen ID Buzz was one of 11 cars to receive a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating in December in the organisation’s final round of testing before new regulations come into effect next year. The Volkswagen ID Buzz was one of 11 cars to receive a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating in December in the organisation’s final round of testing before new regulations come into effect next year. Volkswagen’s reborn version of the famous microbus achieved 92% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupants and 90% for safety assistance, with 60% for vulnerable road users. The ID Buzz was matched overall by the Lucid Air, which also scored five stars. The US-built, high-powered electric saloon scored 90% for adult occupancy, 91% for child occupancy, 78% for vulnerable road users and 85% for its safety assist systems.



