Volkswagen ID Buzz Walks Away With A 5 Star Euro NCAR Crash Rating

Volkswagen’s reborn version of the famous microbus achieved 92% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupants and 90% for safety assistance, with 60%  for vulnerable road users. 

 

The ID Buzz was matched overall by the Lucid Air, which also scored five stars. The US-built, high-powered electric saloon scored 90% for adult occupancy, 91% for child occupancy, 78% for vulnerable road users and 85% for its safety assist systems.



