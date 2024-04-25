Volkswagen ID. Code EV Concept Looks More Like A Porsche Than A VW

Volkswagen has seen its market share in China shrinking, and it has started to address this with new local partnerships. The Volkswagen ID. Code concept showcased at Auto China 2024 previews a new flagship model in the newly announced ID. UX Chinese sub-brand.

Volkswagen finally realized that the Chinese customers had gotten bored with the bland look of its ID electric models and finally changed its strategy. The newly announced ID. UX brand will cater to young buyers with an exciting new design language and cool technologies. To preview the future ID. UX models, Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Code concept at the Beijing Auto Show.