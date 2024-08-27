Volkswagen ID3 GTX Performance Pricing Announced - Is It Worth $60,000?

Volkswagen just took to the World Wide Web to announce the starting price of the ID.3 GTX Performance in the United Kingdom, where the electric hot hatch will go on sale from August 29, 2024.

So, how much are you looking at? That would be £46,225 (equaling $60,997), including tax. This is the recommended retail price of the car, which makes it a bit more expensive than the ICE-powered Volkswagen Golf R. The latter starts at £43,320 ($57,164) or £44,570 ($58,813) in the Black Edition specification, both featuring AWD and a 2.0L engine rated at 328 hp (333 ps/245 kW).

Volkswagen promises 321 hp (326 ps/240 kW) and 402 pound-foot (545 Nm) of torque. The thrust is identical to the lesser GTX model, and the GTX Performance bumps the output by 39 hp (40 ps/29 kW). The ID.3 GTX Performance sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.7 seconds, three-tenths faster than the non-Performance variant and 1.1 seconds slower than the all-wheel-drive Golf R.