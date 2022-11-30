Volkswagen In Talks With Foxconn And Magna Steyr To Build Scout EVs

Volkswagen is gearing up for the introduction-slash-revival of the Scout brand and predictably it is looking for partners. According to the latest reports from Germany, VW is in talks with Foxconn about manufacturing Scout EVs in the US.

Citing sources from within  VW, the German publication Automobilwoche reports that the two companies are currently in talks. A positive outcome would allow Foxconn to become an important player in the automotive industry and expand its activities.

The Taiwanese company better known as the manufacturer of the Apple iPhone, has revealed a bunch of EV concepts that are destined for production. Since September 2022, Foxconn is also producing the Lordstown Endurance pickup in the US, after buying the ex-GM plant in Ohio.



