Volkswagen Inks Deal To Be Exclusive Importer Of Bugatti And Rimac Supercars In America

French-registered, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group since its foundation in 1998, Bugatti came to life as part of the German conglomerate. That was until July 2021, when it was announced that Bugatti and Rimac will merge to form Bugatti Rimac, a joint venture between Rimac Group and Porsche AG. The move should result in cost reductions for both companies.

Today, Rimac Group is the majority shareholder with a 55% stake in Bugatti Rimac, while Porsche AG holds the remaining 45%, plus a 24% stake in Rimac Group.

From now on, based on the deal, Volkswagen Group of America will be importing and distributing both Bugatti- and Rimac-branded models. The agreement was signed during Monterey Car Week but kept under wraps until all the details were completed.