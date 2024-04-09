Volkswagen Is Releasing Chat GPT AI In 2024 And 2025 Models

Ready, folks? ChatGPT is set to go live “Skynet-style” in 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI models, along with some 24MY ID.4 models, come September 6. Of course, we jest. There’s nothing Skynet-ish about ChatGPT, and its integration as an additional resource for voice assistance should come in handy.



Volkswagen’s IDA voice assistant will be seriously upgraded now courtesy of ChatGPT, delivering a sophisticated and user-friendly voice prompting experience – one that both existing and new V-Dub customers can enjoy.

The way this works is that you need a Plus Speech with AI subscription in Volkswagen Car-Net first, and next week, ChatGPT functionality will be automatically activated for current owners of compatible MY24 ID.4 vehicles with an active subscription. Meanwhile, newer cars, including those fitted with a 62-kWh battery, will receive the update later this year.