Volkswagen Is Working On A New Clubsport ID Polo GTI

Volkswagen is working on an uprated ‘Clubsport’ variant of the new ID Polo GTI, with more power and a system that will simulate the power delivery and gearchanges of its ICE hot hatches.

Autocar first reported that a more focused version of the electric hot hatchback was in the works last year, when it was still known as the ID 2.

Insiders suggested that it would take output from 223bhp to around 282bhp while gaining a fully mechanical limited-slip differential in place of the existing BorgWarner active unit.