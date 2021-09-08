Volkswagen Issues Stop Sale On 2022 Taos All-Wheel Drive SUVs

Volkswagen is pretty aggressive with the 2022 Taos compact crossover. Apart from its competitive starting MSRP of $22,995, it reportedly got cash incentives and low APR deals even before it hit the dealer lots in June. According to Automotive News, Volkswagen of America sold 4,939 units of the Taos in its first month on dealer lots.

However, those early buyers of the Taos, particularly those who got units equipped with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, are facing an issue with their SUVs unexpectedly shutting off when coming to a halt, Automotive News reports.



