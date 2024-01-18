Volkswagen Kicks Off 75th Anniversary With Return To The Super Bowl

Volkswagen will spend 2024 celebrating an important milestone in the US, with a wide-ranging campaign including a Super Bowl spot.



Today marks an important anniversary for Volkswagen in America. On January 17, 1949, the first two VW Type 1s—more commonly known as Beetles—landed in New York. To celebrate, the German brand is kicking off a year-long campaign, one that will see VW return to the Super Bowl with an ad spot next month.



It was an inauspicious start for the fledgling brand. Dutch businessman Ben Pon had already successfully opened the first Volkswagen dealership outside of Germany; he arrived at the port of New York with two Beetles in tow, eager to get any East Coast dealer on board. As the story goes, Pon not only failed that mission, but sold just one of the Beetles for $800, to cover his bill at the Roosevelt Hotel.





