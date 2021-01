The Golf R and the Golf GTI will still be around after this year but you can say goodbye to the base Golf, which is leaving the American market for good. Or at least until gas prices soar and Americans want good, small, fuel-efficient cars again.

We saw this coming in 2019, when VW killed the Alltrack and SportWagen here, and later the e-Golf too. Before all of that we had a hint that the base Golf would be dead at some point, too.

That day has come to pass.