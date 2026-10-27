Volkswagen Looks To Use Chinese Software In European Cars To Cut Costs

Volkswagen Group could turn to software developed in China for many of its future European cars, potentially saving billions of euros in development costs. According to a report from Manager Magazin, Thomas Schäfer, head of the core brand, wants to expand the use of the group's China-developed electrical and electronic architecture across much of its European lineup, potentially replacing technology planned with American partner Rivian.

The proposal would mark a major shift in the company’s software strategy. Until now, the group has largely planned to use different architectures by market, with technology developed in China intended primarily for local vehicles and software from its global R&D centers earmarked for other regions.