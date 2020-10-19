Volkswagen Makes A Move To Dominate The Big Rig Market

When they’re not preparing to sell an ultra luxury super car brand or creating a new line of electric vehicles, they’re planning a big time merger for a larger piece of the heavy-duty truck market. It’s only gonna cost them a few billion dollars. Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle subsidiary, Traton SE, is currently one of the largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles in the world. The company was known until 2013 as Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG before VW decided on a less singular sounding name. Under the brand’s umbrella is MAN, Scania, and Volkswagen Trucks and Buses of Brazil. Last year the company sold roughly 242,000 vehicles globally, in the light-, medium-, and heavy-duty segments. But they didn’t sell anything in North America, which is where Navistar comes in.



Read Article