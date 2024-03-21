Volkswagen Makes The ID.Buzz Performance MPV A 335HP Reality

It appears that rumors of the GTX brand’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated. Six months ago we heard that VW was ready to drop the three-letter badge used on its performance EVs, but now in the space of one week the brand has released three new GTX models including this, the first bi-motor ID.Buzz. Arriving hot on the heels of the single-motor ID.3 GTX hot hatch and dual-motor ID.7 GTX wagon, the sporty Buzz shares more with the ID.7 under the skin. It gets the same 282 hp (286 PS / 250 kW) motor mounted at the rear and driving the rear wheels and, like the wagon, pairs that with a 108 hp (109 PS / 80 kW) motor in the nose that sends its power to the front wheels for a combined output of 335 hp.



Read Article