Volkswagen May Be Selling New Scout EV SUV Through Independent Dealers

Volkswagen made big headlines recently when it unexpectedly announced it would be reviving the Scout, the long-lost American truck. In 2021, Volkswagen acquired the Scout brand name and then, just a couple of weeks ago, decided to announce its revival as an EV truck and SUV maker. The Scout brand will be its own, under the Volkswagen Group umbrella and U.S. Volkswagen dealerships are unhappy about the uncertainty surrounding its distribution. While Volkswagen hasn't provided any official retail distribution plan, its recent answers are worrying dealers. "Everything that I know has been reported and you have reported it," VW Group North America CEO Scott Keogh told Automotive News on Friday. "First and foremost, Scout is and always was a unique and distinctly American brand — big-time Americana — so it won't be operated through the Volkswagen brand. In fact, it won't be operated through Volkswagen Group of America. It will be operated independently."



