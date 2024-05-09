Volkswagen May Consider 4 Day Work Week To Cut Costs

 Germany's biggest union pledged to leave no idea unexplored, including a move to a four-day week, to counter Volkswagen management's threat of closing domestic plants for the first time in its history and dissolving decades-old job guarantees.
 
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), opens new tab said on Monday it was considering taking the unprecedented step of closing factories in Germany and ending job guarantees at six of its plants in a drive to deepen a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) cost-cutting plan.


