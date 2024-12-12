Volkswagen May Move Golf Production To Mexico To Avoid High German Wages

The Beetle was the world’s most popular new VW for decades, but when buyers in Europe and America shifted their affections to the more modern Golf, VW axed German production and exported Mexican-built Bugs to those markets. Now, almost 50 years later the Golf could be about to experience a similar exodus from its homeland to Mexico in response to its own fading popularity.

A report from Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper claims VW is looking to move Golf production out of Germany, potentially to Mexico, where it already has a plant. Another option closer to home also under consideration is Poland.