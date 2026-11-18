Even though Cupra wants to get rid of internal combustion at some point in the future, it simply does not know when. The problem with this outlook is that Cupra's best-selling model as of this writing is the Formentor, a compact-sized crossover that can be had with 1.5- to 2.5-liter mills. Indeed, the range-topping VZ5 specification uses the Audi turbocharged five-pot mill we all know and love. At the same time, the SEAT brand is still trying to convince the Volkswagen Group that more affordable vehicles deserve another generation. Markus Haupt, who runs both of them, made his intentions clear at the Automobilwoche Congress in Berlin. As reported by Automotive News, the cooler marque with the pricier models is described by Haupt as the Spanish operation's growth engine.



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