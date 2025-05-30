Volkswagen Moves Back To Button Controls After Stupidly Removing Them

As someone who owns a previous-generation Skoda Octavia, I find my car’s dashboard to be borderline perfect in terms of layout and user interface. It strikes just the right balance between buttons and screens, a feature that virtually all Volkswagen Group products had until the late 2010s or so. After that, VW began shoving nearly everything into the touchscreen in the name of minimalism. They wouldn’t call it cost-cutting, would they? But VW is aware that a large portion of its customer base prefers a more analog interface. Ralf Brandstätter, the company’s head honcho in China, explained that customers in Europe tend to favor "tactile controls, long-term durability, and driving dynamics." It’s a different story in China, where buyers prioritize “AI-first, connected vehicles, with seamless voice control and smart cockpits.”



Read Article