Volkswagen Names New Scout Division Boss

It's perhaps quite strange that one of the world's automotive giants, Volkswagen, doesn't have a single truck or off-road-biased SUV to challenge the likes of Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet in the United States. Crossovers like the Atlas and Taos are more suited to the school run than anything else, but this could all change imminently under the newly established Scout name. In May, we reported on Volkswagen's revival of the Scout brand and its intention to develop both a pickup and a rugged SUV for the American market. Unlike the International Harvester Scout, the new ones will rely on electric power alone. These plans have now progressed as VW's Scout spinoff officially has a new CEO.



