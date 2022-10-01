Volkswagen Officially Kills The Passat Sedan In Europe

Agent009 submitted on 1/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:47:42 AM

Views : 388 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On sale since 2014, production of the eighth-generation European Volkswagen Passat sedan has ceased. This is according to Autocar, the UK-based magazine citing a spokesman for the German carmaker, who confirmed production ended before the end of 2021.

The move signifies the second major market in which the Passat nameplate has reached the end of the road, as it will not make it past the 2022 model year in the US market. The Euro-spec models differ from the American-spec Passat, which is based on an older architecture and maintained a larger size to appeal to the US market better. Regardless of platform, however, the Passat is being killed off slowly in all markets. To mark the end of its time in America, VW announced a special edition for the 2022 model year.



Read Article


Volkswagen Officially Kills The Passat Sedan In Europe

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)