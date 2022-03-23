Volkswagen Overhauls ID.3 Software With Massive Improvements

When Volkswagen launched its first ID-badged model, the ID.3, its software was riddled with bugs, according to many reports - it was slow, laggy, features did not work correctly and it all seemed like a beta version, not the finished product. By the time the ID.4 crossover debuted, most of the kinks had already been worked out, but now VW says it has given the system a major facelift, as the manufacturer puts it. The new version is 3.0 and it not only irons out some known problems, but it also adds new and interesting features. The manufacturer mentions improved voice control performance, increasing the precision with which it recognizes commands - the system also knows whether it is the driver or front passenger who is speaking, and activates features on the corresponding side.



