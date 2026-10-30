Volkswagen Pauses ID. Golf EV Development Because It Can't Afford It

The Volkswagen ID. Golf electric hatchback, which is expected to replace the current ID.3 Neo EV, will have to wait a little longer until it reaches dealerships, as the German automaker is trying to keep its finances in check. The car manufacturer is pausing the development of the ID. Golf for an undisclosed period of time, which is bound to delay the model’s introduction even more. “One specific measure is therefore to temporarily pause development work on the future ID. Golf at the Volkswagen brand until we can securely accommodate the necessary investments,” said David Powels, the brand’s CFO, in the company’s latest quarterly report.



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