Volkswagen Pays Dealers To Wrap Boring Single Tone ID Buzz Models So They Will Sell Faster

The Volkswagen ID Buzz is a fun magnet. The quirky little ball of nostalgia isn't particularly practical, but by golly it's a head-turner. Well, in the right configuration, that is.

The suits in Wolfsburg recently realized that the two-tone paint scheme has Buzz buyers in a chokehold. In fact, the dual-color variants are selling so well that VW is even incentivizing dealers to split the cost of a wrap to help move more volume of the eccentric electric bus.

Hein Schafer, Senior VP of sales in the U.S. for Volkswagen, says that single-color Buzz models have a hard time selling when up against the two-tone variants. And we can clearly see why: it's a fun car that deserves a fun exterior.